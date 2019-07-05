Balochistan govt allocates Rs 3 billion to establish sports complexes in Province

(@imziishan)

Balochistan government had allocated Rs 3 billion under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20 to establish sports complex at every district of the province to provide world class sports facilities to the youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) : Balochistan government had allocated Rs 3 billion under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20 to establish sports complex at every district of the province to provide world class sports facilities to the youth.

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government said that Rs 494 million had also been allocated to build football ground and sports complex at Quetta, adding that the initiatives would encourage the youth to indulge in healthy activities, besides polishing their talent.

He added that Rs 1,372 million has also been allocated for constructing football stadiums in five municipal corporations and at 56 municipal committees of the province, adding that they were providing full support to the youth of Balochistan to exhibit their abilities to the world.

He said in the current fiscal budget Rs 254.4 million had been allocated for provision of more extended facilities to make the younger generation healthy.

He said that the Jam Kamal's government had allocated a huge amount of Rs 995 million for non-development and Rs 2.195 billion for development expenditures in current budget for promotion of sports as the previous government had badly ignored the field.