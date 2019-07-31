UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt Allocates Rs 3.4 Bln For Strengthening PDMA

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 09:39 PM

Balochistan govt allocates Rs 3.4 bln for strengthening PDMA

Balochistan government had allocated Rs 3.4 billion to strengthen the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for coping with impending disaster risks and better disaster management

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Balochistan government had allocated Rs 3.4 billion to strengthen the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for coping with impending disaster risks and better disaster management.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan government said the PDMA had been directed to take precautionary measures during the monsoon period to tackle the impending calamities in the province.

He said that the province had been badly affected by disasters in the past and the provincial government had taken various initiatives for immediate measures to tackle disaster and disaster like situation.

He said the authority was providing relief to the affected including food, shelter, medicine and other items.

The government had already spent Rs 1.136 billion for the relief and rehabilitation works through PDMA in various disaster hit areas.

He said the PDMA had the mandate to ensure protection of the people, property, infrastructure and material resources in order to minimize the loses.

However, the government has allocated Rs 2 billion for investment under Disaster Relief Fund created by the provincial government to manage future disasters which was the first of its kind initiative in the province.

He said that media had a key role in creating awareness during disasters and it was necessary for them to be updated with relevant information and better disaster reporting techniques with basic knowledge about the subject in hand.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media Government Billion

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court reserves judgment on petition ..

36 seconds ago

KP Chief Minister, Prime Minister adviser reviews ..

37 seconds ago

Supreme Court seeks reply from Auditor General Rai ..

39 seconds ago

Nehle Pe Dehla play enthralls audience

42 seconds ago

Surge in instances of dog bite reported from diffe ..

9 minutes ago

Isolated heavy falls expected in Islamabad, Rawalp ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.