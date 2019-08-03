Balochistan govt allocates Rs 3.4 bln for strengthening PDMA

Balochistan government has allocated Rs 3.4 billion to strengthen the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for coping with impending disaster risks and better disaster management

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) : Balochistan government has allocated Rs 3.4 billion to strengthen the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for coping with impending disaster risks and better disaster management.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan government said the PDMA had been directed to take precautionary measures during the monsoon period to tackle the impending calamities in the province.

He said that the province had been badly affected by disasters in the past and the provincial government had taken various initiatives for immediate measures to tackle disaster and disaster like situation.

He said the authority was providing relief to the affected including food, shelter, medicine and other items.

The government had already spent Rs 1.136 billion for the relief and rehabilitation works through PDMA in various disaster hit areas.

He said the PDMA had the mandate to ensure protection of the people, property, infrastructure and material resources in order to minimize the loses.

However, the government has allocated Rs 2 billion for investment under Disaster Relief Fund created by the provincial government to manage future disasters which was the first of its kind initiative in the province.

He said that media had a key role in creating awareness during disasters and it was necessary for them to be updated with relevant information and better disaster reporting techniques with basic knowledge about the subject in hand.