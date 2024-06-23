Balochistan govt allocates Rs 35 billion for local government in budget 2024-25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The Balochistan government has enhanced the grant of local government and allocated Rs 35 billion for local government in the budget for the year 2024-25 to strengthen the local government system in the province.

The incumbent government has increased the grant of local government by 108 percent from Rs 16.8 billion allocated in previous year to Rs 35 billion in the next fiscal year 2024-25 which will make the Local Council Finance Commission more powerful and stable.

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government said a strong and empowered local government system would contribute to work on ground level. He assured government’s full support for providing the basic framework which was pre-requisite for the success of local governments.

He said that the government was committed to further strengthening the local bodies which will transform the development landscape in Balochistan. He added that the role of local bodies is vital in resolving the basic problems of the people.

In order to strengthen the local government system, the provincial government has committed to formalize effective implementation and transformation of the real power at grassroots level.

The incumbent government in the current financial year 2023-24 has released Rs 4.7 billion to resolve the financial crisis of the local councils, so that the provision of necessary municipal services can be made possible at the grassroots level.