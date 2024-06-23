Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Allocates Rs 35 Billion For Local Government In Budget 2024-25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Balochistan govt allocates Rs 35 billion for local government in budget 2024-25

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The Balochistan government has enhanced the grant of local government and allocated Rs 35 billion for local government in the budget for the year 2024-25 to strengthen the local government system in the province.

The incumbent government has increased the grant of local government by 108 percent from Rs 16.8 billion allocated in previous year to Rs 35 billion in the next fiscal year 2024-25 which will make the Local Council Finance Commission more powerful and stable.

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government said a strong and empowered local government system would contribute to work on ground level. He assured government’s full support for providing the basic framework which was pre-requisite for the success of local governments.

He said that the government was committed to further strengthening the local bodies which will transform the development landscape in Balochistan. He added that the role of local bodies is vital in resolving the basic problems of the people.

In order to strengthen the local government system, the provincial government has committed to formalize effective implementation and transformation of the real power at grassroots level.

The incumbent government in the current financial year 2023-24 has released Rs 4.7 billion to resolve the financial crisis of the local councils, so that the provision of necessary municipal services can be made possible at the grassroots level.

Related Topics

Balochistan Budget From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

16 hours ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

16 hours ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

16 hours ago
 Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

16 hours ago
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

16 hours ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

17 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

17 hours ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

17 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

17 hours ago
 Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military hon ..

Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan