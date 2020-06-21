Balochistan govt allocates Rs 4.121 bln for agriculture development in budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has allocated Rs 4.121 billion for the development of agriculture sector for the financial year 2020-2021.

According to the budget documents, the government has earmarked an amount of Rs11.071 billion for non-development sector, while Rs 640.775 million has been set for the revamping of the agriculture department in the province.

The government of Balochistan in the financial year 2019-20 had distributed 31445 kilograms of agricultural seeds, 5229 agricultural tools and 7387 cotton bags among the landowners and farmers across the province for the improvement of agricultural production.

Locust attacks have also led to a significant decline in agricultural production, for which the provincial government was declared a locust emergency in December 2019, it added.

In view of locust threats, the Agriculture Department had formed 181 teams for its prevention and has set aside Rs 500 million in the next financial year 2020-2021 to conduct spray and to take other basic measures to control the locust threats. While in the current financial year 2019-20, an amount of Rs 404 million had been released in this regard.

In order to give access to international markets to the agricultural production of the province, an agricultural expo will be organized in the next financial year 2020-2021.

In order to promote modern farming in the province, 85 tunnel farms in 11 districts have been connected to solar energy to increase the agricultural production.

In the financial year 2020-2021, the government is considering measures to develop Mirani Dam Command Area Phase-II, Sabkzai Dam Phase-III, Kachi Canal Command Area which will help in cultivating millions of acres of barren land.

In the financial year 2020-21, Rs 24 million has been allocated to grant subsidy on fertilizer to the farmers in the province.

The present government has decided to set funds for the enhancement of skills of the agricultural officers and technical staff of production sector.

The Balochistan government has allocated the fund in budget 2020-21 for provision of vehicles and motorcycles to one thousand field assistants, all district and divisional officers in agriculture department.

Rs 100 million have been allocated for setting up cold storage in Qila Saifullah and Kalat districts in the next financial year.

As many as 263 new posts have been created for the agriculture sector in the financial year 2020-2021.