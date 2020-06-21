UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt Allocates Rs 4.121 Bln For Agriculture Development In Budget

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 05:00 PM

Balochistan govt allocates Rs 4.121 bln for agriculture development in budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has allocated Rs 4.121 billion for the development of agriculture sector for the financial year 2020-2021.

According to the budget documents, the government has earmarked an amount of Rs11.071 billion for non-development sector, while Rs 640.775 million has been set for the revamping of the agriculture department in the province.

The government of Balochistan in the financial year 2019-20 had distributed 31445 kilograms of agricultural seeds, 5229 agricultural tools and 7387 cotton bags among the landowners and farmers across the province for the improvement of agricultural production.

Locust attacks have also led to a significant decline in agricultural production, for which the provincial government was declared a locust emergency in December 2019, it added.

In view of locust threats, the Agriculture Department had formed 181 teams for its prevention and has set aside Rs 500 million in the next financial year 2020-2021 to conduct spray and to take other basic measures to control the locust threats. While in the current financial year 2019-20, an amount of Rs 404 million had been released in this regard.

In order to give access to international markets to the agricultural production of the province, an agricultural expo will be organized in the next financial year 2020-2021.

In order to promote modern farming in the province, 85 tunnel farms in 11 districts have been connected to solar energy to increase the agricultural production.

In the financial year 2020-2021, the government is considering measures to develop Mirani Dam Command Area Phase-II, Sabkzai Dam Phase-III, Kachi Canal Command Area which will help in cultivating millions of acres of barren land.

In the financial year 2020-21, Rs 24 million has been allocated to grant subsidy on fertilizer to the farmers in the province.

The present government has decided to set funds for the enhancement of skills of the agricultural officers and technical staff of production sector.

The Balochistan government has allocated the fund in budget 2020-21 for provision of vehicles and motorcycles to one thousand field assistants, all district and divisional officers in agriculture department.

Rs 100 million have been allocated for setting up cold storage in Qila Saifullah and Kalat districts in the next financial year.

As many as 263 new posts have been created for the agriculture sector in the financial year 2020-2021.

Related Topics

Balochistan Budget Agriculture Vehicles Dam Kalat Qila Saifullah December 2019 Market Cotton All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Romanian Minister of Economy, UAE Ambassador discu ..

21 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Azerbaijan in fight again ..

1 hour ago

Health ministry set to gradually resume suspended ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces 905 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Second phase of COVID-19 screening for Sharjah Gov ..

4 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt in protecting it ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.