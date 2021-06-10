Balochistan govt allocates Rs 7.1 bln for health sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has allocated an amount of Rs 7.1 billion for 63 on-going and 93 new projects of health sector in the Annual Development Plan (ADP) 2020-21.

According to Pakistan Economic survey, the project spread over all the sub-sectors of health, namely Primary Health, Curative Health and General Health, to enhance health infrastructure and facilities across the province.

In addition to ADP, major milestones in health sector are achieved by the health department includes formulation and approval of very first Balochistan Health Policy, posting of specialists and lady medical officers in all health care centres across the province.

The government has also established Balochistan Health Care Commission through BHCC Bill 2020. Balochistan has 27 District Headquarters Hospital (DHQs), 10 Tehsil Headquarters (THQs), 4 teaching hospitals, 82 Rural Health Centres (RHCs) and 549 Basic Health Units (BHUs) to provide best health care facilities to the masses.