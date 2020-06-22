UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt Allocates Rs 8 B In Budget For Tackling COVID-19: Shahwani

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 10:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan government's spokesman Liaqat Shahwani Monday said the provincial government had earmarked Rs 8 billion for coping with challenges of the coronavirus in annual budget-2020-21 while practical measures were being taken to control the spread of the virus across the province.

While addressing a press conference here at Civil Secretariat, the spokesman said that at least 43104 tests were conducted in the province out of which 9475 were positive, while the recovery rate from the deadly virus has increased to 38.5 percent.

He informed that no child was reported to be affected or died by coronavirus in the province.

The provincial government would take all possible steps to protect the public from the virus, he said and added the spread of the coronavirus has been decreased due to implementation of SOPs.

Replying to a question, he said the health and education sectors had been given priority in the annual budget and the people would not be left alone in any trouble amid of the coronavirus. The special efforts were underway to enhance the capacity of Health Sector as modern for better treatment of the public.

He also appealed the citizens to follow the precautionary measures against the virus which were easy to use including wearing face masks, maintaining social distance and wash their hands regularly for the safety of their health in the area.

