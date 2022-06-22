Balochistan govt allocates Rs,100m for juvenile prisoners

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Balochistan government has allocated Rs100 million for setting up a separate jail for prisoner of Juveniles for their welfare in the budget of Financial Year 2022-23

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Balochistan government has allocated Rs100 million for setting up a separate jail for prisoner of Juveniles for their welfare in the budget of Financial Year 2022-23.

Presenting the budget for the next financial year in the House, Balochistan Finance Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said that Borstal Institute would be set up for the welfare of juvenile prisoners for which Rs100 million has been allocated in the new financial year 2022-23.