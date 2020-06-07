UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt Allows Transporters To Run Their Transport

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

Balochistan govt allows transporters to run their transport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government on Sunday allowed transporters to run inter-provincial and intercity transport with immediate effect in the province, a private news channel reorted.

Public transport was suspended in Balochistan after the province went into a lockdown on March 24. The move was aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home department, buses and vans will have to be disinfected through spray before they leave the stations and passengers will be checked before boarding the bus with the help of a thermal gun.

The passengers, drivers and conductors will have to wear face masks and 18-seat vans will carry only 10 passengers. Only three people will be allowed to travel in a taxi.

The notification warned that the decision to allow resumption of public transport could be withdrawn if the SOPs are violated.

