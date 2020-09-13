UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt. Amends Mineral's Law To Transform State-run Entities

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan government had brought changes in mineral laws to transform state-run minerals companies into vibrant and profitable entities.

A senior officer of the Mines and Minerals Department said the move was meant to clear the path for the Balochistan Minerals Exploration Company (BMEC) and Balochistan Minerals Resource Company Limited (BMRL) to take mining lease in the province.

After the amendment, it would provide legal cover to both the companies, he told APP. The initiative would lead to increase revenue generation in the province, he further said.

"Now the companies can partner with the private sector organizations for joint venture in the mineral sector," he continued.

The officer said the government had a plan to register them with the pakistan stock exchange.

He said the amendment was brought after the cabinet gave green signal to do changes in the rule.

"The mining sector is one of the top sectors to boost revenue," he remarked.

The provincial government had 90 percent of the shares in the companies, whereas only 10 percent by the Federal government, he explained.

The companies were established with an aim to spur growth of mineral sector by boosting the investors' confidence, the officer maintained.

He said the companies would ensure well-being of dwellers of the mineral-rich districts through creation of employment opportunities in the province.

"Another objective of establishing the companies is to impart mining skills to the youth on modern lines through creation of training centers," he said.

