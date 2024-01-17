Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Announces Compensation For Victims Of Iranian Raid At Panjgur

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 08:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Balochistan government on Wednesday announced payment of compensation to the heirs of women and injured girls who died as a result of Iranian attack in Panjgur.

In a statement issued here, the officials of the Chief Minister's Secretariat said that Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki issued orders to pay compensation to the heirs of two women who died as a result of Iranian raid in Panjgur district.

Along with this, compensation would also be paid to the injured girls.

According to the officials, instructions have been issued to Deputy Commissioner Panjgur to complete the necessary action immediately to pay compensation to the heirs of the deceased women and the injured girls.

