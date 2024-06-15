Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Announces Eid Holidays From 17 To 19 June

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2024 | 11:24 PM

Balochistan Govt announces Eid holidays from 17 to 19 June

The Balochistan government on Saturday has announced Eid-ul Azha holidays from 17 to 19 June

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The Balochistan government on Saturday has announced Eid-ul Azha holidays from 17 to 19 June.

According to a circular of the S&GAD Department, all the offices of the Government of Balochistan would remain closed on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha from 17 to 19 June 2024 (Monday to Wednesday).

In this regard, Chief Secretary Balochistan has directed that all Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners of the province to ensure their presence in their respective divisions and districts during the Eid holidays.

Strict compliance of the above instructions is directed, the circular said.

