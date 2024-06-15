Balochistan Govt Announces Eid Holidays From 17 To 19 June
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2024 | 11:24 PM
The Balochistan government on Saturday has announced Eid-ul Azha holidays from 17 to 19 June
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The Balochistan government on Saturday has announced Eid-ul Azha holidays from 17 to 19 June.
According to a circular of the S&GAD Department, all the offices of the Government of Balochistan would remain closed on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha from 17 to 19 June 2024 (Monday to Wednesday).
In this regard, Chief Secretary Balochistan has directed that all Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners of the province to ensure their presence in their respective divisions and districts during the Eid holidays.
Strict compliance of the above instructions is directed, the circular said.
Recent Stories
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
Slain child's body found near DSP's office
Policeman shot, injured in robbery
Rain delays England's must-win T20 World Cup game against Namibia
India v Canada latest T20 World Cup rain victim at wet Lauderhill
IG Punjab takes notice of double murder in Attock
70m distributed among sick children of policemen
Frustrated Ghanaians brace for more power cuts
'Everyone gives us no chance', says Poland boss Probierz
Lawmakers hail PM's address
DPO issues comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Azha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements5 minutes ago
-
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM5 minutes ago
-
Slain child's body found near DSP's office5 minutes ago
-
Policeman shot, injured in robbery5 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab takes notice of double murder in Attock8 minutes ago
-
70m distributed among sick children of policemen8 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers hail PM's address11 minutes ago
-
DPO issues comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Azha11 minutes ago
-
Speaker PA, IGP inaugurate Eagle Squad in Kasur11 minutes ago
-
MNA predicts economic relief in upcoming days1 minute ago
-
PM unveils reforms agenda of economic revival; says country on course of progress1 minute ago
-
CM Bugti, Federal Minister discuss transfer of tube-wells to solar energy in meeting1 hour ago