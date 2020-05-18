UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt Announces Financial Package For Artists

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

Balochistan govt announces financial package for artists

The Balochistan government has announced special financial package for the artists affected due to coronaviurs lockdown in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has announced special financial package for the artists affected due to coronaviurs lockdown in the province.

According to official source, the special package would provide assistance to the artists to run the day to day business of their households.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan gave the approval of the special package.

The chief minister had also directed the Department of Culture to finalize the measures immediately to provide special packages to the artists.

There were more than 1200 artists registered in the province and many others would be registered soon as the process was continued.

The deserving artists in the list would be given cash for the relief purpose amid the lockdown to contain serious economic impact of coronavirus.

The outbreak of the coronavirus disease has disrupted all aspects of life of the people across the country, but the life was becoming particularly miserable for the artists.

The lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus had destroyed the livelihoods of artists, musicians, and dancers was made miserable in the province.

The provincial government was providing full support to the artist so they could survive in the hour of need.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Business All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RTA signs Metro Station Naming Rights agreement wi ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Media launches ‘Together_Praising_Rati ..

2 hours ago

Celtic declared champions as Scottish season is en ..

1 minute ago

Very hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Tuesd ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute Conducting Te ..

1 minute ago

Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor for maintain ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.