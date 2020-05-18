Balochistan govt announces financial package for artists

The Balochistan government has announced special financial package for the artists affected due to coronaviurs lockdown in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has announced special financial package for the artists affected due to coronaviurs lockdown in the province.

According to official source, the special package would provide assistance to the artists to run the day to day business of their households.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan gave the approval of the special package.

The chief minister had also directed the Department of Culture to finalize the measures immediately to provide special packages to the artists.

There were more than 1200 artists registered in the province and many others would be registered soon as the process was continued.

The deserving artists in the list would be given cash for the relief purpose amid the lockdown to contain serious economic impact of coronavirus.

The outbreak of the coronavirus disease has disrupted all aspects of life of the people across the country, but the life was becoming particularly miserable for the artists.

The lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus had destroyed the livelihoods of artists, musicians, and dancers was made miserable in the province.

The provincial government was providing full support to the artist so they could survive in the hour of need.