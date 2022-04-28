Balochistan Govt announces four-day holidays for Eid

The government of Balochistan on Thursday announced four-day holidays on account of Eid-ul-Fitr, a notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) said

The public holidays will begin on May 2 (Monday) and will continue till May 5 (Thursday), it further added.