Balochistan govt announces to celebrate solidarity Day Palestine on May 17

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has decided to celebrate Day of solidarity with Palestenians on Monday across province.

It was announced on Sunday by official handout here. Political leaders, civil society members and other dignitaries were urged to full support the Day of solidarity Palestine to strongly condemn aggression of Israeli against innocent Palestinians.

The purpose of celebrating Day of Palestine also is to pay rich tribute to shuhada of Palestine, it said.