Balochistan Govt Announces To Impose “smart Lockdown”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:31 PM

Balochistan govt announces to impose “smart lockdown”

The authorizes say strict action will be taken against the citizens if anyone is found guilty of violating “smart lockdown”.

Quetta: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2020) Balochistan government on Wednesday announced to impose ‘smart lockdown’ to spread of Covid-19.

The government made this decision after the second wave hit the province.

The authorities declared wearing masks as mandatory for the citizens in all public and private spaces, shopping malls and transparent system.

“The citizen who will not wear masks will be punished under Section 144,” said officials said. The provincial home department issued a notification for “smart lockdown”.

Under the new notification, the recreational spots would be closed by 6:00 pm and shopping malls and restaurants by 10:00 pm across province.

However, decision regarding educational institutions will be taken in the meeting of November 23.

Yesterday, Azad Jammu and Kashmir re-imposed lockdown due to increasing cases of Coronavirus.

More Stories From Pakistan

