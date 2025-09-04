Balochistan govt announces two public holidays for Milad-un-Nabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Balochistan government has announced public holidays on September 5 and 6 for the celebration of

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

The Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) of Balochistan has issued a notification to mark the occasion.

"All government and semi-government offices across the province will remain closed on Friday and Saturday, in

observance of the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal, 1447 AH.

However, the S&GAD clarified that emergency and essential service personnel will continue their duties as usual to

maintain public safety and ensure uninterrupted services during the holiday period.