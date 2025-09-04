Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Announces Two Public Holidays For Milad-un-Nabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Balochistan govt announces two public holidays for Milad-un-Nabi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Balochistan government has announced public holidays on September 5 and 6 for the celebration of

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

The Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) of Balochistan has issued a notification to mark the occasion.

"All government and semi-government offices across the province will remain closed on Friday and Saturday, in

observance of the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal, 1447 AH.

However, the S&GAD clarified that emergency and essential service personnel will continue their duties as usual to

maintain public safety and ensure uninterrupted services during the holiday period.

Recent Stories

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

10 minutes ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

32 minutes ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

1 hour ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

3 hours ago
 Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

5 hours ago
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

7 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

19 hours ago
 PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan