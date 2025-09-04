Balochistan Govt Announces Two Public Holidays For Milad-un-Nabi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 06:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Balochistan government has announced public holidays on September 5 and 6 for the celebration of
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).
The Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) of Balochistan has issued a notification to mark the occasion.
"All government and semi-government offices across the province will remain closed on Friday and Saturday, in
observance of the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal, 1447 AH.
However, the S&GAD clarified that emergency and essential service personnel will continue their duties as usual to
maintain public safety and ensure uninterrupted services during the holiday period.
Recent Stories
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special secretary health reviews flood relief arrangements in Rajanpur2 minutes ago
-
DC visits flood-hit villages to expresses solidarity with victims2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, RPO visits flood hit areas in district Jhang2 minutes ago
-
DC for amicable solution to boundary dispute between Shekhan, Sherkai2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt announces two public holidays for Milad-un-Nabi2 minutes ago
-
Home Department launches online portal for civil defence volunteer registration2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt to prioritize youth skill development to tackle unemployment2 minutes ago
-
IHC summons IO in case against harassing Asad Qaiser2 minutes ago
-
WCC&I Mardan distributes relief packages among over 300 flood affected families2 minutes ago
-
SU to remain close on Sep 5 & 6 on account of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)13 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows full support for revival of hockey in Balochistan22 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccination campaign to protect girls from cervical cancer22 minutes ago