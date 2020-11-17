UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt Announces Winter Vacations From Dec 1

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 11:39 AM

Balochistan govt announces winter vacations from Dec 1

Education Minsiter says the provincial government has decided to begin winter vacations before scheduled time in view of rising Covid-19 cases.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News Nov-17th, 2020) Balochistan government announced winter vacations in all educational institutes from December 01 in wake of second wave of Covid-19.

Balochistan’s Education Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind said that the government decided to begin winter vacations before the scheduled time in view of rising cases of Covid-19.

He said that the new education year would start from March next year across the province. All educational institutes were directed to commence exams from December 01, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

