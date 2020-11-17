Balochistan govt announces winter vacations from Dec 1

(@fidahassanain)

Education Minsiter says the provincial government has decided to begin winter vacations before scheduled time in view of rising Covid-19 cases.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News Nov-17th, 2020) Balochistan government announced winter vacations in all educational institutes from December 01 in wake of second wave of Covid-19.

Balochistan’s Education Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind said that the government decided to begin winter vacations before the scheduled time in view of rising cases of Covid-19.

He said that the new education year would start from March next year across the province. All educational institutes were directed to commence exams from December 01, he added.