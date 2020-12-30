Balochistan govt appoints 33 Zakat committee chairmen in all districts

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan government on Wednesday has appointed 33 Chairmen of District Zakat committees across the province.

According to a notification, the Provincial Zakat Council has nominated the District Zakat Chairman under the sub section (4) of section (14) of Balochistan Zakat and Usher Act 2012.

The appointments would be made for a term of three years to ensure transparency in distribution of Zakat to the deserving people.