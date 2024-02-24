Balochistan Govt Appoints 418 People On Deceased Quota In Education Department
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2024 | 09:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Balochistan government has appointed at least 418 educated people on deceased quota in the education department during the short period of time.
Director of Education Schools Balochistan, Abdul Wahid Shakir said that the department has awarded the appointment orders to 418 people on deceased quota in 34 districts of the province so far.
He said that everyone will have to play a role in the promotion of education in Balochistan. The teachers and other staff in the education department have a heavy responsibility to deliver besides supporting the government in the development and prosperity of the province.
He expressed satisfaction over the appointment of teachers and other staff who were recruited on the quota of deceased employees in the education department.
Abdul Wahid Shakir said many people were disappointed that the appointment on the deceased quota was not being implemented.
He said the caretaker government has ensured the placement process on merit in a very short period of time.
He added that the appointment on deceased quota was a big challenge for the education department.
