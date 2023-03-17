UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Appoints 849 Doctors To Serve In Remote Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Balochistan govt appoints 849 doctors to serve in remote areas

Balochistan Health Department appointed 849 doctors to serve in remote areas of the province after the approval of the Cabinet, Spokesperson of Balochistan Health Department Dr. Wasim said on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Health Department appointed 849 doctors to serve in remote areas of the province after the approval of the Cabinet, Spokesperson of Balochistan Health Department Dr. Wasim said on Friday.

"The doctors have been appointed in all the districts of Balochistan," The spokesman said that those appointed include 131 consultants, 60 specialists, 270 medical officers, 313 lady medical officers, and 75 dental surgeons.

The consultants comprise surgeons, physicians, radiologists, Peds surgeons, peds physicians, gastroenterologists, ENT surgeons, and gynaecologists.

He noted that consultants have been deployed in more than 15 teaching hospitals in Balochistan while Medical Officers, Lady Medical Officers and Dental Surgeons have been posted in all District Headquarters Hospitals, Tehsil Headquarters, Civil Hospitals of Balochistan.

With this initiative of the Balochistan government, there will be no shortage of doctors in the province for the next two years.

All district health committees shall be bound to send monthly reports of doctors to the Health Department.

The spokesman stressed that action will be taken according to law against the doctors against whom complaints are received.

A special unit is being established in the health department which will monitor all the doctors in the province, he maintained.

Related Topics

Shortage Balochistan All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Underfunding forces rations cuts in poverty-strick ..

Underfunding forces rations cuts in poverty-stricken Afghanistan: UN agency

6 minutes ago
 Govt to provide level playing field to all politic ..

Govt to provide level playing field to all political parties in election; announ ..

6 minutes ago
 LHC allows police to access Imran Khan's residence ..

LHC allows police to access Imran Khan's residence for investigations

6 minutes ago
 Marine XII Project With Lukoil's Participation in ..

Marine XII Project With Lukoil's Participation in Congo to Begin LNG Production ..

7 minutes ago
 Lukoil, Italy's Eni Submit Joint Bid for Two Offsh ..

Lukoil, Italy's Eni Submit Joint Bid for Two Offshore Blocks in Congo - Top Mana ..

4 minutes ago
 Russian, Belarusian Presidents Discuss Trade Coope ..

Russian, Belarusian Presidents Discuss Trade Cooperation - Kremlin

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.