Balochistan govt appoints 849 doctors to serve in remote areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Health Department appointed 849 doctors to serve in remote areas of the province after the approval of the Cabinet, Spokesperson of Balochistan Health Department Dr. Wasim said on Friday.

"The doctors have been appointed in all the districts of Balochistan," The spokesman said that those appointed include 131 consultants, 60 specialists, 270 medical officers, 313 lady medical officers, and 75 dental surgeons.

The consultants comprise surgeons, physicians, radiologists, Peds surgeons, peds physicians, gastroenterologists, ENT surgeons, and gynaecologists.

He noted that consultants have been deployed in more than 15 teaching hospitals in Balochistan while Medical Officers, Lady Medical Officers and Dental Surgeons have been posted in all District Headquarters Hospitals, Tehsil Headquarters, Civil Hospitals of Balochistan.

With this initiative of the Balochistan government, there will be no shortage of doctors in the province for the next two years.

All district health committees shall be bound to send monthly reports of doctors to the Health Department.

The spokesman stressed that action will be taken according to law against the doctors against whom complaints are received.

A special unit is being established in the health department which will monitor all the doctors in the province, he maintained.