Balochistan govt appoints doctors as Police surgeon in all 34 districts

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government appointed 34 doctros as police surgeons,Medical Legal Officers in all districts of the province, said a handout issued here on Monday.

According to handout issued by the Health Department, Government of Balochistan, on the recommendations of the Medical Superintendents of Health Department, the provincial government appointed 34 doctors as Police Surgeons/Medical Legal Officers in all districts.

The Police Surgeon/Medico-Legal Officer will perform duties under the Anti-Rape (Investigations) Act 2021 under the Anti-Rape Crisis Cells (ARCC).

The Police Surgeon/Medico-Legal Officer will prepare reports on post-mortem of deceased persons, provide medical assistance and examination to the police in cases of crimes and accidents, medico-legal investigations as per law.