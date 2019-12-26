UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt Approves 2018 Development Schemes, Authorized Rs 44.9 Billion: Zahoor Buledi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 06:21 PM

Balochistan govt approves 2018 development schemes, authorized Rs 44.9 billion: Zahoor Buledi

The Balochistan government has approved various development schemes across the province, aimed at elimination of backwardness and uplifting the living standard in the remote areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The Balochistan government has approved various development schemes across the province, aimed at elimination of backwardness and uplifting the living standard in the remote areas.

Balochistan Finance Minister, Zahoor Buledi said provincial finance department had authorized Rs 44.9 billion for carrying out 2018 ongoing and new development projects in the province during the first half of the financial year 2019-20.

Talking to APP, he said the government had approved 88 percent schemes out of total 2449 schemes in Balochistan.

He said that the government was striving hard to solve basic issues of people through development, adding that the approved development schemes were contained on road and infrastructure rehabilitation, education, health, irrigation, agriculture and drinking water facilities.

He said the government had allocated Rs 70.296 billion for 2448 total schemes while Rs 30.674 billion had been earmarked in the current fiscal year for 665 ongoing development plans in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20.

The provincial government had approved some 92 per cent of 1783 new schemes on radical basis to ensure the development work in the province, he added.

"It is the first time in the history of Balochistan that more than 1524 new schemes had been approved in such a short span of time which shows government seriousness towards development of the province," he noted.

