Balochistan Govt Approves Amendments To Land Revenue Act, 1967; E-Stamp Roll, 2021

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 07:34 PM

The Balochistan cabinet has approved amendments to the Land Revenue Act, 1967; e-Stamp Roll, 2021 to secure land records digitally and to transform Patwar system in a facilitation center

Balochistan government has planned to modernize the land revenue information system in a bid to increase revenue in the province, a senior official of Balochisrtan government said.

He said that computerisation of land records will not only help in upgrading data but will also maintain transparency in land affairs.

"Under this project, land in Balochistan would be digitized after which the complete land data would be in possession of the provincial revenue department," he said.

He said the government would also be initiating a comprehensive programme to install online system in revenue department of the province.

He added that the provincial excise department had been making laws to accelerate tax collection from real estate and rental sectors.

