Balochistan govt approves development schemes to uplift remote areas: Saleem Khoso

The Balochistan government has approved various development schemes across the province, aimed at elimination of backwardness and uplifting the living standard in the remote area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The Balochistan government has approved various development schemes across the province, aimed at elimination of backwardness and uplifting the living standard in the remote areas.

The development schemes included road and infrastructure rehabilitation, education, health, irrigation, agriculture and drinking water, Minister for Revenue, Mir Saleem Ahmed Khoso told APP on Tuesday.

"The provincial government would utilize its all possible resource to carry out development work in all the areas without any discrimination," he added.

The minister said that the government was working in its best capacities to solve basic issues of people through development.

The government would remove the existing lacuna in board of Revenue of the province, he said adding the government was taking steps to modernize the revenue record of the province.

For the agricultural revenue tax collection, strict directives have been issued where there were improvements seen in the agricultural tax collection as compared to the past collection data.

Khoso said that under the leadership of chief minister Jam Kamal Khan, the incumbent government has been taking measures for welfare of public and complete the electoral promises.

He said that public has been recognizing the government's efforts and they would not be a part of any conspiracy rather they would agree with the governments' polices and would be play positive role for the development of the province.

