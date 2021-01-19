Balochistan govt approves digital policy

The Balochistan government has approved the first digital policy of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government has approved the first digital policy of the province.

The goals of the 2020-21 policy are to provide e-governance, public access to digital services, provision of cheap, standard and high-speed internet facility, said an official of Balochistan government on Tuesday.

The decision was taken for the promotion of Information Communication Technologies (ICT) companies in the province through digital capability, digital economy, software and IT parks, he said.

He said the government would establish a state-of-the-art centralized data centre in the province.

He said his government had started a uniform development process across the province and all available resources were being utilised for the socio-economic development of the people.

The government has working with aims the digital transformation across all government sectors in a phased manner to bring efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency in its processes for transforming towards socio-economic growth and knowledge-based economy.

The broad policy objectives were not only limited to the infrastructure and e-governance support but also promoting entrepreneurial spirit so that the fruits of that technology would be available to every citizen.

The government intends to improve the quality of living standards of its citizens through systematic digital transformation, the official said.

He said the e-governance would be used for socio-economic growth, job creation, social connectivity, and achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).