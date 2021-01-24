UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt Approves Digital Policy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 02:10 PM

Balochistan govt approves digital policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government has approved the first digital policy of the province.

The goals of the 2020-21 policy are to provide e-governance, public access to digital services, provision of cheap, standard and high-speed internet facility, said an official of Balochistan government.

The decision was taken for the promotion of Information Communication Technologies (ICT) companies in the province through digital capability, digital economy, software and IT parks, he said.

He said the government would establish a state-of-the-art centralized data centre in the province.

He said his government had started a uniform development process across the province and all available resources were being utilised for the socio-economic development of the people.

The government has working with aims the digital transformation across all government sectors in a phased manner to bring efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency in its processes for transforming towards socio-economic growth and knowledge-based economy.

The broad policy objectives were not only limited to the infrastructure and e-governance support but also promoting entrepreneurial spirit so that the fruits of that technology would be available to every citizen.

The government intends to improve the quality of living standards of its citizens through systematic digital transformation, the official said.

He said the e-governance would be used for socio-economic growth, job creation, social connectivity, and achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Related Topics

Balochistan Internet Technology Job All Government

Recent Stories

Infrastructure works on AED400 million housing pro ..

15 minutes ago

Thailand reports 198 new coronavirus cases, one mo ..

30 minutes ago

Spain looks at UAE’s offshore expertise for gree ..

60 minutes ago

Reimagined ADSW concludes with global commitment t ..

1 hour ago

Over 12,000 new coronavirus cases in Germany

1 hour ago

China announces 80 new coronavirus infections

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.