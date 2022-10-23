UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Approves Establishment Of Traffic Engineering Bureau In Quetta

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Balochistan govt approves establishment of Traffic Engineering Bureau in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :The provincial government has given the approval to set up Balochistan Traffic Engineering Bureau in Quetta, a department for the improvement of the traffic system and road infrastructure.

An official of Balochistan government while talking to APP said that the provincial government had already taken measures to improve the traffic system and road infrastructure for the safety of road users.

To improve the prevailing traffic system, he said the government had also been considering making further legislation on traffic rules.

He said the unavailability of designated parking areas was the main factor of traffic jams in the provincial capital city. The vehicles parked on the main roads caused a nuisance to the other road users, he added.

The government has also approved the establishment of Balochistan Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) to provide better transport facilities to the people.

The provincial government has decided to form a special protection unit for the security of foreign nationals and projects, he added.

