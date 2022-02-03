Balochistan govt approves formulation of Balochistan Archaeological Rules 2021 to preserve ancient civilization archeology

The Balochistan government has approved the formulation of Balochistan Archaeological Rules 2021 to preserve the ancient civilization and the archeological records of the province

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government has approved the formulation of Balochistan Archaeological Rules 2021 to preserve the ancient civilization and the archeological records of the province.

The government has initiated the restoration of five Archaeological Sites in the province as the rich history of Balochistan had disappeared due to many reasons, a senior official of Balochistan government said on Thursday.

He said that Mehrgarh was recognized as one of the oldest civilizations of South Asia as discovered by several French archaeologists in their 15 years long missions of findings.

The government had reopened the Quetta Museum for acquainting people with history, culture and heritage of the province. The museum comprised of different galleries, showcasing the stone-age relics and antiquities which included crockery, jewellery and many other significant items of oldest civilization.

Balochistan is famous for its historical significances, however, its antiquity is not well preserved," he said adding that the Quetta Museum would be the home of many artifacts and would preserve the oldest relics of the ancient civilizations.

He said Balochistan had a lot of potential to generate tourism opportunities, adding that there was dire need to have constructive approach for exploring the hidden and obscure beauty of the province. The provincial government he added, had developed various tourism sites including Moola Chotok, Pir Ghaib and Zanginawar at a cost of Rs 130 million to promote tourism in the province that could generate domestic revenue.

