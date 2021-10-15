Balochistan govt approves hefty funds for development schemes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has approved hefty funds for various ongoing and new development schemes to ensure progress in all sector.

The funds have been issued for implementation of 135 road schemes worth Rs.7 billion and execution of 114 schemes in livestock sector worth Rs 1.7 billion, besides approval has also been given to modernize various breeding and dairy farms, an official source said.

Similarly, funds have also been approved for construction of low cost housing scheme in 5 districts and feasibility study of the project was made, he mentioned.

Funds have been approved for the implementation of the first smart building of the Information Department costing Rs 100 million, in addition, a large bit of the allocated amount has also been approved for implementation of the Disaster Village establishment project at a cost of one billion rupees.

Approval has also been given for the establishment of 6 check posts for the improvement and supervision of the transport system as well approved funds for the implementation of the first Quran academy in the province at a cost of Rs100 million, he underlined.

The grant have been approved for setting up of digital libraries in 10 colleges of Quetta.

The government has sanctioned funds for the implementation of 114 schemes worth Rs 1 billion of the sports Department, including Sports Complex Kila Abdullah and go-kart track projects in Quetta.

Budget worth Rs 1 billion have been approved for providing qingqi rickshaws to deserving people.

