Balochistan Govt Approves Issuance Of Kissan Cards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government has formally approved the issuance of Kissan Cards after the registration of farmers to provide maximum relief to the farmers of the province.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had approved Rs 100 million funds for the registration and issuance of Kissan Cards to the farmers in the province, a senior official of Balochistan government said on Friday.

The government has planned the initiative to provide financial assistance to the farmers and also ensure increase in their crop yields as well as development of agriculture sector of the province.

The government would continue its effort to implement farmer friendly measures and to provide relief to the farmers and provide subsidy on fertilizer to farmers for Rabi crop 2021-22.

The government has already taken multiple initiatives including provision of certified seeds to farmers and conducting research in the sector to increase agricultural production.

The official said that plans to provide maximum employment opportunities to the people would be implemented soon as ensuring job protection of the local people was his government's top priority.

He said around 70 percent of the total population and production of the province depends on the agriculture.

