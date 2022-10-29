UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Approves Master Planning Of Sandeman Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2022 | 10:18 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government has approved the master planning of Sandeman hospital to revamp it on modern lines and provide the latest equipment to facilitate the masses fighting various ailments.

According to an official, the government would ensure the provision of missing facilities in Sandeman hospital and to cater the need of the patients.

The government would take more steps to provide better healthcare facilities and improve the conditions of the hospital to restore the confidence of the public in the healthcare system.

The various steps were being taken to ensure the presence of concerned medical officials and paramedics in the hospital, he noted.

He said the provincial government was committed to provide missing facilities to the hospitals across the province to ensure improved healthcare facilities.

The government had started the cleanliness drive and renovation of the government hospitals in the province, the official said.

The government has also established dialysis centres in various districts and job vacancies have been created for the required staff. The availability of medicines in public hospitals was being ensured, he added.

