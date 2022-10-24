UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Approves Release Of Rs 2.20 Bln To Provide Subsidy On Seeds

Published October 24, 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government has approved the release of Rs 2.20 billion for the provision of wheat seeds on subsidize rate to the farmers of the flood-affected areas.

Balochistan government has allocation of Rs 15 billion to provide fertilizers, seeds and agri equipment to farmers affected by flood on subsidies rates as the province were hit by worst natural calamity in the history, said Minister for Agriculture and Cooperative Mir Asadullah Baloch while talking to APP On Monday.

He said the government has also approved a summary to provide 400,000 bulldozer's hours to the farmers to bear the losses and already awarded 100,000 bulldozer's hours to the farmers.

"The flash floods have washed away embankments on 5,000,000 acres land which would require 1,000,000 bulldozers hours and 2,000,000 to 3,000,000 hours of trackers for rebuilding the mound and flatting the land.

Asadullah Baloch said the flood has affected the agriculture sector, faced around Rs. 150 billion loss. He said the flood has badly affected the farmers, caused loss of over 500,000 livestock and destroyed their tube wells and solar panels.

He demanded the Federal government to provide subsidy on electricity and gas bills, provision of free yields, acquittal of agricultural loan, provision of tractors on subsidize rates and provide bulldozer's hours to the farmers to bear the losses.

