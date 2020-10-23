UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt Asks PDM To Postpone Rally In The Wake Of NACTA Warning

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:40 PM

Balochistan govt asks PDM to postpone rally in the wake of NACTA warning

Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani on Friday urged the leadership of the political parties, set to hold PDM rally in Quetta, to cancel their political gathering in the wake of NACTA warning regarding the possible terror attack in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani on Friday urged the leadership of the political parties, set to hold PDM rally in Quetta, to cancel their political gathering in the wake of NACTA warning regarding the possible terror attack in Quetta.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has warned on Thursday that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan is planning attacks on political and religious leadership across Quetta and Peshawar in the near future.

" Holding protest rallies and political gatherings are the democratic right of political parties, however the Balochistan government is concerned over the warning of NACTA as security forces, yesterday recovered explosive material.

About the security measure taken for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Shahwani noted that provincial government of Balochistan have made fool proof security measure in this connection. However, it would be wise of PDM leadership to take precautionary measures when there is a clear threat of possible terror attack by the anti-peace elements.

Spokesman said that Balochistan government don't stop them from holding political gathering, once this threat is over, they must come and organize the same. " I hope the leadership of political parties would take it serious and cooperate with the Balochistan government," he hoped.

Ask.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Peshawar Balochistan Protest Quetta Same From Government

Recent Stories

PHP registered 1175 cases on various violations du ..

25 seconds ago

Construction work of Shinzani Dam Gwadar in full s ..

27 seconds ago

India Accuses Pakistan of Committing 3,800 Ceasefi ..

33 seconds ago

Trump Says Israel, Sudan Agree to Normalize Relati ..

5 minutes ago

Supreme Court seeks implementation report on minor ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador, India's Chief Economic Adviser ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.