Balochistan govt asks traders to continue business activities without any fear

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Balochistan government Farah Azeem Shah on Thursday said that anti-peace elements wanted to sabotage peace in the province.

However, the government was vigilant and utilizing all available resources to provide fool proof security to the people.

" The traders must continue their business activities without any fear as our security forces are alert to effectively respond to any nefarious designs of the anti peace elements," She said in a statement issued here.

She said that the public should not pay heed to the rumors of unrest and continue their routine activities without any fear. " Our brave forces are vigilant enough to thwart all kinds of threats relating to the life and property of the people," she maintained.