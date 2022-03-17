UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Asks Traders To Continue Business Activities Without Any Fear

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2022 | 04:53 PM

Balochistan govt asks traders to continue business activities without any fear

Balochistan government Farah Azeem Shah on Thursday said that anti-peace elements wanted to sabotage peace in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Balochistan government Farah Azeem Shah on Thursday said that anti-peace elements wanted to sabotage peace in the province.

However, the government was vigilant and utilizing all available resources to provide fool proof security to the people.

" The traders must continue their business activities without any fear as our security forces are alert to effectively respond to any nefarious designs of the anti peace elements," She said in a statement issued here.

She said that the public should not pay heed to the rumors of unrest and continue their routine activities without any fear. " Our brave forces are vigilant enough to thwart all kinds of threats relating to the life and property of the people," she maintained.

Related Topics

Balochistan Business Farah Alert All Government

Recent Stories

Rang Rasiya disassociate itself from actress Sana ..

Rang Rasiya disassociate itself from actress Sana Javed

8 minutes ago
 Students of Nusrat women university celebrates Hol ..

Students of Nusrat women university celebrates Holi festival

2 minutes ago
 PMA Sukkur organizes Holi festival in Sadhu Bela S ..

PMA Sukkur organizes Holi festival in Sadhu Bela Sukkur

2 minutes ago
 Man shot dead over enmity

Man shot dead over enmity

2 minutes ago
 Parveen Sarwar inaugurates exhibition 'WEXNET 2022 ..

Parveen Sarwar inaugurates exhibition 'WEXNET 2022'

12 minutes ago
 Opposition using unconstitutional tactics: Shahbaz ..

Opposition using unconstitutional tactics: Shahbaz Gill

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>