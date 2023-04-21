UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Bans Aerial Firing, Display Of Weapons On Chand Raat

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Balochistan govt bans aerial firing, display of weapons on Chand Raat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Friday said that the provincial government decided to ban aerial firing and display of weapons on Chand Raat in the province.

The Home Minister also issued orders to Deputy Commissioners (DCs) Police Officers to take action against those involved in aerial firing and displaying of weapons.

He said that the purpose of the ban was to prevent possible loss of human lives by aerial firing at night of Chand Raat in the area.

He said that strict action would be taken against those who violate the ban on aerial firing.

The Minister also appealed to the public to completely avoid aerial firing on Chand Raat.

"A blind bullet from aerial firing can kill or cripple someone for life, he said adding that aerial firing was a legal offense that could turn one's Eid happiness into a lifetime of grief.""Don't make someone's house a mourner for your few moments of happiness," he said.

