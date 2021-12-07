UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Bans Illegal Fishing Trawlers At Gwadar, Beefs Up FD Patrolling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 03:36 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has directed the provincial government to ban illegal fishing trawlers while the fisheries department and other agencies have been stepped up patrolling to curb illegal trawling at the Gwadar's waters

QUETTA, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has directed the provincial government to ban illegal fishing trawlers while the fisheries department and other agencies have been stepped up patrolling to curb illegal trawling at the Gwadar's waters.

According to official source, the Directorate General (DG) Fisheries have also been immediately shifted from Quetta to Gwadar to resolve the problems being faced by the fishermen.

The token system for fishermen was also abolished, where the fishermen could enter into sea without any permission, it added.

"All unnecessary check posts in Gwadar have been eliminated. All alcohol shops in Gwadar have been closed in compliance with the government orders," the official source informed.

According to source the Gaddani was handed over to the district administration and all interventions from outside were halted, where the Gaddani Point was fully open for food and oil transportation.

With the cooperation of the Federal Government, the development work of Border Market at Mand along Pak-Iran border was also started.

The construction work would also commence on other border markets and other areas of Makran division which would boost the trade activities in the border areas, it added.

"The federal government has also allocated Rs 600 million for the completion of this project," it told.

Vice Chancellor was appointed at Gwadar University and classes would also start soon. The appointment process for the deployment of non-teaching staff in the educational institutions of Gwadar was completed and orders would be issued soon.

All medical stores in Gwadar have been inspected to prevent counterfeit medicines, he said, adding, "Chief Minister Bizenjo has also written a letter to QESCO officials regarding declaring Gwadar a disaster-hit area and forgiving other arrears." The government had initiated various projects of clean water supply to Gwadar city and other areas whereas the clean drinking water project initiated in Jiwani would be completed soon.

