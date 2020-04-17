UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt Bans Inter-district Wheat Transportation For One Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 03:55 PM

Balochistan govt bans inter-district wheat transportation for one month

The Balochistan government has imposed ban on inter-district transportation of wheat due to impending risk of wheat shortage in various districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has imposed ban on inter-district transportation of wheat due to impending risk of wheat shortage in various districts.

According to a notification issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department Balochistan, the ban would be imposed on the inter-district transportation of wheat for a period of one month.

The source said that strict action would be taken against the violators in the province.

The decision was taken in view the procurement of wheat by the local people in the growing areas of the province.

The government would make all-out efforts to ensure no shortage of wheat in the province. The provincial government has already decided to purchase one million sacks of wheat this year.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

