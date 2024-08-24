Balochistan govt bans PTM leader entry

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Balochistan government has imposed a ban on the entry of PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen into Balochistan.

Notification issued by the Home Department of Balochistan said on Friday Manzoor Pashteen is banned from entering all districts of the province.

The ban has been imposed for 90 days, the notification further said.

