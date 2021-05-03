UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt Beefs Up Covid-19 Health Facilities Amid Spiking Disease

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 04:50 PM

Balochistan govt beefs up Covid-19 health facilities amid spiking disease

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government has scaled up all of it's efforts aimed to beef up healthcare facilities to prepare for any untoward situation in the wake of rising third wave of COVID-19.

A state-of-the-art 30 beds Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with an automated ventilator and oxygen system has been set up at Civil Sandeman Hospital Quetta, an official told APP.

Moreover, 20 High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds were also being added in Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital Quetta with all required facilities, instruments and equipments, he added.

The government, he said has also expedited vaccination process and set up many vaccination centers in the province.

Some 558 tests were conducted across the province during the last 24 hours and 92 people were tested Covid positive whereas the province has highest positivity rate of 15.

5 percent.

The positivity ratio was determined at every 100 samples indicating confirmed positive cases out of the total samples observed, he added.

In the wake of rising third wave of COVID-19, the provincial government was taking extra measures to make sure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) that were the only remedy after vaccine to fight the disease, the official said.

He added that the government has tightened the situation to ensure implementation of SOPs and for that purpose four Special Magistrates have been posted in Quetta.

He said stern adherence to safety guidelines of mask wearing, social distancing and avoiding unnecessary outdoor visits was only possible through public support and cooperation.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Fatima Jinnah All Government

Recent Stories

UAE Sports Arbitration Centre calls on UAEFA to ca ..

48 seconds ago

Raveena Tandon is annoyed over peoples' careless a ..

2 minutes ago

All new Infinix HOT 10i with MediaTek Helio P65 is ..

19 minutes ago

OPPO’s F19 Pro Limited Eid Edit is finally avail ..

22 minutes ago

Govt unveiles electoral reforms agenda to ensure t ..

25 minutes ago

Armenia Heads to Snap Elections After Parliament F ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.