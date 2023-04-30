UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Believes To Ensure Legitimate Rights Of Workers: CM Bizenjo

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Balochistan govt believes to ensure legitimate rights of workers: CM Bizenjo

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday said that the purpose of celebrating International Labour Day was to pay homage to the efforts and struggle of the Chicago martyrs of 1886.

In his message on the occasion of International Labour Day in May, he said that the aim of celebrating this day was to raise the voice of rights for the workers.

He said that the constructive role of their workers in the development of the countries which have made substantial progress in the field of industry could not be neglected.

Skilled human resources and strong manpower will also lead us on the path of development. Workers who are familiar with technical skills become an integral part of the construction and development of society, he maintained.

He has said that the present provincial government was not only trying to effectively pay the rights of the workers but will also bring those who exploit the workers to justice and shall make it possible to provide equal opportunities and needs to all workers. No discrimination shall be permitted on the basis of race and colour, he noted.

He said that the government was also aware of the importance of technical education and polytechnic institutions across the province were being developed on modern lines.

Keeping in mind the requirements of the modern world, there is no need to improve the skills of the youth by introducing them to high technical skills because the demand for manpower equipped with technical skills is very high in the world, he added.

The chief minister said that the provincial government believed in such a labour policy in which the legitimate rights of all workers could be ensured.

All the labour unions who believe in the rights and struggle of the workers, the provincial government has recently granted the status of workers to the fishermen of Gwadar which guarantees the provision of their rights, he underlined.

He said for the formation of an active, positive and constructive society, it was necessary that the same necessities of life are available for all human beings so that destructive thinking could not develop in the society.

