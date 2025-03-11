Balochistan govt blacklisted three construction companies

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Communications and Works Department has blacklisted three major government contractors over poor performance.

As a result of this action, these contractors will be banned from participating in government projects and tenders for the next three years.

Secretary of Communications and Works, Lal Jan Jaffar has taken the decision over the contractors' use of substandard materials and delays in project completion.

"Development projects require timely and quality work, and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated," said Lal Jan Jaffar.

He emphasized that the government would take strict action over poor performance, including the use of substandard materials and delays in completion of development projects.

This action reflects the Balochistan government’s commitment to ensuring quality and efficiency in its developmental efforts.

The government has warned that such measures will continue to be enforced to maintain the integrity of public projects.