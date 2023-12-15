Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Blacklists Firm For Non Completion Of Public Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2023 | 06:48 PM

Balochistan govt blacklists firm for non completion of public projects

Balochistan government has blacklisted a firm namely Ms Origin Enterprise for inordinate delay in the projects of Levis Training Center Kuchlak and Dargai Shabozai to Tonsa road project

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Balochistan government has blacklisted a firm namely Ms Origin Enterprise for inordinate delay in the projects of Levis Training Center Kuchlak and Dargai Shabozai to Tonsa road project.

The Origin Enterprises failed to complete the government projects despite having received the advance payments, said a handout issued by the Communication and Works department of Balochistan here Friday.

The Communication and Works department had awarded the projects of a 175 km road starting from Dargai Sabozai Loralai district to Tonsa district and construction of Levis Training Center Kuchlak.

However, despite having received the advance payment for initiating work on the projects, the government contractor failed to complete the projects.

The firm blacklisted, will be deemed disqualified and will not compete in any government contracts for 36 months.

It may be mentioned here that Secretary C&W Qambar Dashti had warned stern action against contractors for the inordinate delay in any projects being carried out in the province.

He also issued directives to officials of the C&W department to ensure that uplift projects launched in their respective areas are completed within the stipulated time.

Related Topics

Balochistan Road Enterprise Dargai Loralai May From Government

Recent Stories

Islamabad police conducts special anti-riots train ..

Islamabad police conducts special anti-riots training course

6 minutes ago
 TDCP says to set up ‘Darshan Resort’ at Kartar ..

TDCP says to set up ‘Darshan Resort’ at Kartarpur

6 minutes ago
 Russian central bank raises key interest rate to 1 ..

Russian central bank raises key interest rate to 16% to counter inflation

2 minutes ago
 Bolan Mail train to be restored from Dec 25

Bolan Mail train to be restored from Dec 25

6 minutes ago
 Rain with snowfall likely in upper KP, GB, Kashmir ..

Rain with snowfall likely in upper KP, GB, Kashmir: PMD

6 minutes ago
 UAJK holds IT exhibition

UAJK holds IT exhibition

11 minutes ago
Bed-sheet being changed in hospitals daily to impr ..

Bed-sheet being changed in hospitals daily to improve hygiene: minister

11 minutes ago
 Top US official says not 'right' for Israel to occ ..

Top US official says not 'right' for Israel to occupy Gaza long-term

14 minutes ago
 ADB mission chief stresses collaborative efforts t ..

ADB mission chief stresses collaborative efforts to enhance agricultural mechani ..

14 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reviews progress at CBD project sit ..

11 minutes ago
 Fazl ur Rehman visits late JUI leader Qari Sher Af ..

Fazl ur Rehman visits late JUI leader Qari Sher Afzal’s family

4 minutes ago
 Pakistani researcher enjoys vibrant scientific lif ..

Pakistani researcher enjoys vibrant scientific life in Hangzhou, China

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan