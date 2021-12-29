Balochistan govt builds parking plazas to resolve traffic jams in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Balochistan government would establish a parking plaza in the busiest centre of the provincial capital Quetta to reduce roadside problems and to ensure congestion free travel on its thoroughfares.

The government has also expedited working to establish more parking plazas in Quetta to solve the traffic jam issues and provide safe parking places for the commuters, an official of Balochistan government said on Wednesday.

He said unavailability of designated parking areas was the main factor of traffic jam in the provincial capital city. The vehicles parked on the main roads caused nuisance to the other roads users, he added.

The designated parking places would be helpful to clear the crowded roads of the capital city keeping in view the public woes due to long traffic jams, he said.

He said the increasing trend of road occupying by commuters could cause fatal accidents on the busy roads of Quetta city. He said drivers also preferred to park their vehicles on road, instead of a designated parking.

The official said the provincial government had already taken measures to improve traffic system and road infrastructure for the safety of road users.

The Balochistan government has planned to set up a driving academy in Quetta to impart training courses to the people which would eventually curtail the number of road accidents in the city,he added.

He said the Balochistan government had given approval to set up Traffic Engineering Bureau, a department for improvement in traffic system and road infrastructure.

To improve the prevailing traffic system, he said the government had also been considering to make further legislation on traffic rules.

The official said the government had allocated a special package for provincial capital to expand its various roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic and provide better transport facilities to the people.

He said the government had also allocated huge funds in the current Public Sector Development Programme for expanding of roads, installation of traffic signals and marking lanes on the roads in the province.

