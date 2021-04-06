UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt Calls For Effective RTSM Implementation; Ensure Presence Of Teachers

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 06:32 PM

The Balochistan government in a notification has directed the Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of all the districts to strictly enforce Real Time Monitoring System (RTSM) for ensuring regular attendance of teachers in schools to enhance the performance of educational institutions which would impact on better future of students in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government in a notification has directed the Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of all the districts to strictly enforce Real Time Monitoring System (RTSM) for ensuring regular attendance of teachers in schools to enhance the performance of educational institutions which would impact on better future of students in the province.

The provincial government has issued a notification which directed that presence of teachers at schools should be ensured and strict action would be taken against the absentees, an Balochistan government official told APP.

The notification has further directed that all the Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners should maintain and display list of schools at their offices.

They were also instructed to display the Names of teachers posted in various schools in their respective areas.

"An effective system of check and balance and performance management, the RTSM should be implemented.

The official of Balochistan government said these teachers including non-teaching staffs and officials would be suspended under RTSM without discrimination.

He mentioned that no compromise would be made on negligence of teachers in dispensing their duties as the role of teachers was significant for imparting quality education, whereas efforts were underway to ensure attendance of teachers for the interest of students.

He further told that the government was committed to ensure the teachers' availability in school and every child was in school under the programme of educational emergency.

"Every absent teacher would be traced and terminated from the job and the government is tightening the noose on those who remain irregular in their duties," he added.

