Balochistan Govt Cancels Leave Of Relevant Depts' Officers,staff In View Of Recent Rains

Published January 05, 2022

Balochistan Govt cancels leave of relevant depts' officers,staff in view of recent rains

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Balochistan Government has canceled the leave of officers and staff personnel of all the concerned departments for one week in view of recent rains and snowfall in the province.

In this regard instructions have been issued to keep all machinery, food and other essentials ready to cop any emergency situation in the province, said official notification issued here on Wednesday.

The Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners have been directed to contact the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for ensuring further assistance to people in rain affected areas of province.

The Commissioner at the divisional level and the Deputy Commissioner at the district level will monitor the situation and use all available resources with aim to provide relief to people in affected areas.

