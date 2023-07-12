Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Collects Rs7.2 Bn Revenue From Minerals Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Balochistan govt collects Rs7.2 bn revenue from minerals sector

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government collected Rs 7.2 billion in revenue from the minerals sector during the last financial year.

The government has collected a huge amount from the mining sector and deposited it in the provincial treasury, an official of the Balochistan government said.

The government has initiated various business-friendly initiatives to boost investors' confidence and increase investment in the minerals sector.

Computerized weighing scales have been installed besides increasing mining check posts in the province and upgrading the royalty system in line with modern technology, he added.

The official said that the Department of Mines and Minerals would launch a project of digitization of the royalty system to bring transparency in revenue collection management.

The Mines and Minerals department was working on the establishment of a mineral testing laboratory under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode to attract several investors, as the province lacks testing laboratories despite its rich potential of mineral resources, he added.

He said the automation of the licensing regime, royalty management, and inspection on sites has been initiated with the project "Institutional Strengthening Automation of Royalty Regime in Mining Sector." Most modules of the software development have been completed, and data digitization has been carried out.

The integrated development of mining sites has been initiated to enhance labour welfare and safety measures, with the provision of scholarships, safety equipment for the inspectorate of mines, and other measures, he said.

Related Topics

Balochistan Technology From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Labour

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches second cycle of Dubai ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches second cycle of Dubai Cyber Security Strategy

50 minutes ago
 AI-powered UAE government portal goes live

AI-powered UAE government portal goes live

50 minutes ago
 SIBF opens registration for its 2023 Awards and Tu ..

SIBF opens registration for its 2023 Awards and Turjuman Award

1 hour ago
 Mohamed Alhammadi wins first medal for UAE at Worl ..

Mohamed Alhammadi wins first medal for UAE at World Para Athletics Championships

2 hours ago
 PMD forecasts fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan ..

PMD forecasts fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Moroccan media lauds UAE&#039;s participation in T ..

Moroccan media lauds UAE&#039;s participation in Tan Tan Moussem

2 hours ago
Security forces kill three terrorists in Balochist ..

Security forces kill three terrorists in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 PM launches Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, ref ..

PM launches Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, reforms in National Curriculum

3 hours ago
 Hijri New Year holiday announced for ministries an ..

Hijri New Year holiday announced for ministries and federal entities in the UAE

3 hours ago
 Digital DEWA delegation visits China, strengthens ..

Digital DEWA delegation visits China, strengthens partnership with Huawei

3 hours ago
 IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stan ..

IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stand-by agreement with Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve custo ..

Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve customer service in private sector

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan