Balochistan govt collects Rs7.2 bn revenue from minerals sector

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government collected Rs 7.2 billion in revenue from the minerals sector during the last financial year.

The government has collected a huge amount from the mining sector and deposited it in the provincial treasury, an official of the Balochistan government said.

The government has initiated various business-friendly initiatives to boost investors' confidence and increase investment in the minerals sector.

Computerized weighing scales have been installed besides increasing mining check posts in the province and upgrading the royalty system in line with modern technology, he added.

The official said that the Department of Mines and Minerals would launch a project of digitization of the royalty system to bring transparency in revenue collection management.

The Mines and Minerals department was working on the establishment of a mineral testing laboratory under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode to attract several investors, as the province lacks testing laboratories despite its rich potential of mineral resources, he added.

He said the automation of the licensing regime, royalty management, and inspection on sites has been initiated with the project "Institutional Strengthening Automation of Royalty Regime in Mining Sector." Most modules of the software development have been completed, and data digitization has been carried out.

The integrated development of mining sites has been initiated to enhance labour welfare and safety measures, with the provision of scholarships, safety equipment for the inspectorate of mines, and other measures, he said.