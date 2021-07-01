Balochistan govt committed for development of province

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Mir Ramin Jan Muhammad Hassani Thursday said that the overall development of the province especially of less developed areas was top priority of the government.

The provincial government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan is focusing on equal development of all areas, he said while talking to APP. Balochistan government has carried out record development works in the province during the last three years which are being recognized by the public.

The protest and sabotage of the opposition parties on the occasion of the budget meeting is against the Baloch and Pashtun traditions of Balochistan, which was condemnable.

He said that Jam Kamal Khan and Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi have made its relief-oriented and pro-people budget for the fiscal year 2021-22, with a total outlay of Rs 584.083 billion.

He said that a major chunk of budget was allocated for health, education, agriculture, food, rural development, communication, law and order, irrigation and drinking water and other sectors which will change the destiny of the people of Balochistan. Jam Kamal lead government has been ensuring provincial socio-economic development with a growth oriented economy which would improve the overall socio-economic situation in the province.

The government has absolutely focused on addressing issues of public and development of the province, he added.

Ramin said the government has initiated various new public welfare schemes to provide facilities to the people of the province.

He said that the allocation of huge amount by federal government for carrying development works in Balochistan in the Federal PSDP was a great achievement of the coalition provincial government which would help in providing basic facilities to the people of the province.