UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Committed For Welfare Of Workers: Dr Rubaba Buledi

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Balochistan govt committed for welfare of workers: Dr Rubaba Buledi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Sunday said that the provincial government was committed for the welfare of workers and their families.

In this regard several measures were being taken to make better legislation for welfare of workers in Balochistan, she added.

In her message on International Labor Day, she said that the day was celebrated every year in remembrance of the tireless work of the workers.

She said that economic development and prosperity of the country was not possible without the tireless efforts of our workers and artisans with an aim to develop of the country adding that with the cooperation and support of all stakeholders we could achieve a better quality of life for our workers.

She said the day commemorated the martyrs of Chicago who had sacrificed their lives in the struggle against oppression, exploitation and injustice.

She also paid tribute to the Pakistani workers and laborers who were taking part in development of the country.

She said that this day was celebrated as a symbol of the role, dedication and determination of Pakistani manpower which has made Pakistan a dignified and progressive nation in the world.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that measures were essential for the welfare of traditional labor professionals as well as male and female domestic workers. In this regard, legislation on home based workers has been completed in the Balochistan Assembly.

Efforts will be made to ensure the economic stability of the working class by enforcing the laws and to bring significant prosperity in their lives through stabilization of financial conditions, she concluded.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Balochistan World Martyrs Shaheed Male Chicago Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

11 hours ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using uns ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using unsophisticated language in publi ..

19 hours ago
 Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 tril ..

Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 trillion in 10 months

19 hours ago
 Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

19 hours ago
 WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets addition ..

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets additional slot

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.