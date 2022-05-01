Balochistan govt committed for welfare of workers: Dr Rubaba Buledi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Sunday said that the provincial government was committed for the welfare of workers and their families.

In this regard several measures were being taken to make better legislation for welfare of workers in Balochistan, she added.

In her message on International Labor Day, she said that the day was celebrated every year in remembrance of the tireless work of the workers.

She said that economic development and prosperity of the country was not possible without the tireless efforts of our workers and artisans with an aim to develop of the country adding that with the cooperation and support of all stakeholders we could achieve a better quality of life for our workers.

She said the day commemorated the martyrs of Chicago who had sacrificed their lives in the struggle against oppression, exploitation and injustice.

She also paid tribute to the Pakistani workers and laborers who were taking part in development of the country.

She said that this day was celebrated as a symbol of the role, dedication and determination of Pakistani manpower which has made Pakistan a dignified and progressive nation in the world.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that measures were essential for the welfare of traditional labor professionals as well as male and female domestic workers. In this regard, legislation on home based workers has been completed in the Balochistan Assembly.

Efforts will be made to ensure the economic stability of the working class by enforcing the laws and to bring significant prosperity in their lives through stabilization of financial conditions, she concluded.