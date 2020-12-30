Balochistan govt committed to eradicate polio: Bushra Rind

Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind on Wednesday said incumbent provincial government was committed to eradicate polio, in order to ensure protection of children from the virus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind on Wednesday said incumbent provincial government was committed to eradicate polio, in order to ensure protection of children from the virus.

In a statement, she said the contagious disease like polio had been defeated almost all over the world. It is a matter of great concern that a polio vaccine costs more than Rs. 3,000 which is being provided to the people of Balochistan at their doorsteps free of charge, she said.

She said it was also the responsibility of the people to cooperate with the polio teams to administer anti-polio drops to their children.

Bushra Rind said provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan has taken measures to eliminate polio from the province.

She also urged people to play positive role to make successful drive by administrating drops under age of five year at their respective areas.